LumiChill (CHILL) Information LumiChill $CHILL is launched on June, 17th. Don't let the cute capybara fool you, this memecoin's a financial powerhouse (in a very relaxed way). Relax, it’s just Crypto (SOLANA) Official Website: https://lumichill.io Whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zys2TTvJd8n9Nx8iaPAaU94l-AyhvyUV/view Buy CHILL Now!

LumiChill (CHILL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for LumiChill (CHILL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 18.68T $ 18.68T $ 18.68T Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 54.79K $ 54.79K $ 54.79K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about LumiChill (CHILL) price

LumiChill (CHILL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of LumiChill (CHILL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CHILL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CHILL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CHILL's tokenomics, explore CHILL token's live price!

