Lumpy (LUMPY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Lumpy (LUMPY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Lumpy (LUMPY) Information Lumpy is a community-driven meme token built on the foundations of safety, education, community, fun, and creativity. Lumpy has a strong, long-term, active global member base who produces entertaining content, shares ideas, and fosters a sense of inclusiveness. The Lumpy team further extends its community approach to outside its own walls through regular collabs with other projects and co-hosts weekly spaces on X under the official Base Builders account. Official Website: https://lumpyonbase.com/ Buy LUMPY Now!

Lumpy (LUMPY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Lumpy (LUMPY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 162.85K $ 162.85K $ 162.85K Total Supply: $ 963.82M $ 963.82M $ 963.82M Circulating Supply: $ 826.20M $ 826.20M $ 826.20M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 189.97K $ 189.97K $ 189.97K All-Time High: $ 0.00021531 $ 0.00021531 $ 0.00021531 All-Time Low: $ 0.00018469 $ 0.00018469 $ 0.00018469 Current Price: $ 0.00019679 $ 0.00019679 $ 0.00019679 Learn more about Lumpy (LUMPY) price

Lumpy (LUMPY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Lumpy (LUMPY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LUMPY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LUMPY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LUMPY's tokenomics, explore LUMPY token's live price!

LUMPY Price Prediction Want to know where LUMPY might be heading? Our LUMPY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See LUMPY token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!