What is Luna Inu (LINU)

Linu aka Luna Inu is 100% community owned and decentralized. Linu's goals are to change the culture of crypto to one of community decision making, volunteering one’s skills, and preventing scams from taking over the space. The decentralized community banded together through adversity early in the project and flushed out centralized bad actors who tried to take over the project. The community triumphed and the project was revived. Decentralization won. The code is a 1:1 clone of Shiba Inu. The contract is renounced, minimizing the risk of a rug pull or centralization. Luna Inu uses memes, the most powerful tool of persuasion in the world, to galvanize a strong network of allies while having fun. Memes can change the world.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Luna Inu (LINU) Resource Official Website

Luna Inu (LINU) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Luna Inu (LINU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LINU token's extensive tokenomics now!