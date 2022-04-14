Luna Rush (LUS) Tokenomics
Luna Rush (LUS) Information
Enjoy the ultimate idle gaming experience, Focused on Level up and Strategy! Luna Rush is an Anime-style casual hanging-up game, this is an incremental game about strategy. Each character in the game is made in detail. Flamboyant effects and ultimate weapon guaranteed to make you addicted! Summon your Warriors, TRAIN them to become powerful heroes, or convert them into Spirit material for EVOLVING. You can fight other players, team up with friends, win a tournament and earn money with your strategy and luck. In Luna Rush, there are 11 different warriors and possess unique skills corresponding to each warrior. To increase the strength of the warrior needs fusion and level up, learn more skills and provide more weapons. Warriors can be purchased on the marketplace or summoned in the game store. Players participate in Boss hunting, PVP battles, daily activities, Tournament, Leaderboard, Bet ... to earn tokens. LUS is a 350,000,000 pre-mined token, the governance token of LunaRush. Play to Earn!
Luna Rush (LUS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Luna Rush (LUS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Luna Rush (LUS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Luna Rush (LUS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LUS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LUS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand LUS's tokenomics, explore LUS token's live price!
LUS Price Prediction
Want to know where LUS might be heading? Our LUS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.