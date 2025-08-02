What is LUNCARMY (LUNCARMY)

LUNCARMY: Earn 5% Luna Classic reward LUNCARMY is a LUNC reflection token on BNB Smart Chain with an auto-claim feature. We reward our holders with LUNC token for simply holding LUNCARMY in their wallets. INTRODUCTION LUNCARMY is a Luna Classic reflection token on BNB Smart Chain with an auto-claim feature. We reward our holders with LUNC token for simply holding LUNCARMY in their wallets. Born out of passion for LUNC, we brought together all the rebels and formed our LUNCARMY. By holding LUNCARMY you become a soldier and support the resistance. Our long-term goal is to build the LUNCARMY ecosystem by introducing new use cases for our token. FEATURES 5% LUNC Reward: The contract is designed to redistribute 5% LUNC reward on every buy/sell. LUNCARMY holders earn daily passive income by simply holding LUNCARMY token What slippage should I use? There is a 7% tax on each transaction so please set your slippage to 8% for buy/sell transactions.

