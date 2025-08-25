What is Lunctron (LTRN)

LUNCtron ($LTRN) is a 100% community-driven token built on the Terra Classic blockchain. It launched with every token is already in circulation. The project’s mission is to bring new energy and culture to Terra Classic through a blend of memes, staking, burns, and fun utilities like community-driven games and LP locking. LUNCtron combines meme power + real utility to strengthen the $LUNC ecosystem and keep Terra Classic active, engaging, and evolving. ⚡

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Lunctron (LTRN) How much is Lunctron (LTRN) worth today? The live LTRN price in USD is 0.00000238 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current LTRN to USD price? $ 0.00000238 . Check out The current price of LTRN to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Lunctron? The market cap for LTRN is $ 76.46K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of LTRN? The circulating supply of LTRN is 32.10B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of LTRN? LTRN achieved an ATH price of 0.00000255 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of LTRN? LTRN saw an ATL price of 0.00000179 USD . What is the trading volume of LTRN? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for LTRN is -- USD . Will LTRN go higher this year? LTRN might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out LTRN price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

