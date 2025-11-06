Lunos (UNO) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00116286 $ 0.00116286 $ 0.00116286 24H Low $ 0.0014964 $ 0.0014964 $ 0.0014964 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00116286$ 0.00116286 $ 0.00116286 24H High $ 0.0014964$ 0.0014964 $ 0.0014964 All Time High $ 1.24$ 1.24 $ 1.24 Lowest Price $ 0.00116286$ 0.00116286 $ 0.00116286 Price Change (1H) -19.41% Price Change (1D) -22.36% Price Change (7D) -27.37% Price Change (7D) -27.37%

Lunos (UNO) real-time price is $0.00116016. Over the past 24 hours, UNO traded between a low of $ 0.00116286 and a high of $ 0.0014964, showing active market volatility. UNO's all-time high price is $ 1.24, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00116286.

In terms of short-term performance, UNO has changed by -19.41% over the past hour, -22.36% over 24 hours, and -27.37% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Lunos (UNO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 269.14K$ 269.14K $ 269.14K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 368.32K$ 368.32K $ 368.32K Circulation Supply 231.99M 231.99M 231.99M Total Supply 317,470,452.8070446 317,470,452.8070446 317,470,452.8070446

The current Market Cap of Lunos is $ 269.14K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of UNO is 231.99M, with a total supply of 317470452.8070446. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 368.32K.