What is Lybra (LBR)

The Lybra Protocol is a groundbreaking decentralized protocol designed to bring stability to the volatile world of cryptocurrency. Built on LSD (Liquid Staking Derivatives), the protocol initially leverages Lido Finance-issued ETH proof-of-stake and stETH as its primary components, with plans to support additional LSD assets in the future. The protocol's primary objective is to provide the cryptocurrency industry with a safer, more decentralized stablecoin, eUSD, which offers stable interest to its token holders. As a DeFi protocol, Lybra facilitates the minting of eUSD by allowing users to borrow against their deposited ETH and stETH. eUSD, being an ETH-assets-over-collateralized stablecoin, offers users the security and stability necessary for conducting their business with confidence. A distinctive feature of the Lybra Protocol is that users can earn regular stable income by holding minted (borrowed) eUSD, which is powered by the LSD (Liquid Staking Derivatives) income generated from the deposited ETH and stETH. In other words, when users deposit ETH or stETH and mint EUSD against them, they receive a stable income in stETH of approximately 5%, which is converted to eUSD through the protocol and distributed to them. eUSD is an interest-bearing, over-collateralized stablecoin that ensures safety and stability. The Lybra Foundation and LybraDAO community firmly believe that a decentralized stablecoin is essential for both enterprises and individuals to fully harness the benefits of cryptocurrency. By offering an interest-bearing stablecoin supported by ETH and stETH, the Lybra Protocol empowers users to participate in the DeFi ecosystem with confidence and security.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Lybra (LBR) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Lybra Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Lybra (LBR) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Lybra (LBR) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Lybra.

Check the Lybra price prediction now!

LBR to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Lybra (LBR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Lybra (LBR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LBR token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Lybra (LBR) How much is Lybra (LBR) worth today? The live LBR price in USD is 0.01539555 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current LBR to USD price? $ 0.01539555 . Check out The current price of LBR to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Lybra? The market cap for LBR is $ 600.63K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of LBR? The circulating supply of LBR is 39.01M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of LBR? LBR achieved an ATH price of 4.48 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of LBR? LBR saw an ATL price of 0.01253182 USD . What is the trading volume of LBR? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for LBR is -- USD . Will LBR go higher this year? LBR might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out LBR price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Lybra (LBR) Important Industry Updates