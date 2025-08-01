Lynk Coin Price (LYNK)
Lynk Coin (LYNK) is currently trading at 0.00381956 USD with a market cap of $ 894.99K USD. LYNK to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Lynk Coin to USD was $ -0.000280440912393379.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Lynk Coin to USD was $ -0.0001728121.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Lynk Coin to USD was $ -0.0006649078.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Lynk Coin to USD was $ -0.000342023792423728.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000280440912393379
|-6.84%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001728121
|-4.52%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0006649078
|-17.40%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000342023792423728
|-8.21%
Discover the latest price analysis of Lynk Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.48%
-6.84%
-5.27%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$LYNK is redefining community-driven crypto with transparency and education at its core. More than just a meme coin, $LYNK is a movement focused on trust and long-term growth, empowering holders through active community participation and informed decision-making. Locked & Secure – 76.64% of supply locked for 12 months, ensuring stability and long-term trust. Built for the People – A token designed for the community, led by the community. Transparent & Accountable – Every decision, every milestone, shared openly with the holders.
