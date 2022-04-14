Lynk Coin (LYNK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Lynk Coin (LYNK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Lynk Coin (LYNK) Information $LYNK is redefining community-driven crypto with transparency and education at its core. More than just a meme coin, $LYNK is a movement focused on trust and long-term growth, empowering holders through active community participation and informed decision-making. Locked & Secure – 76.64% of supply locked for 12 months, ensuring stability and long-term trust. Built for the People – A token designed for the community, led by the community. Transparent & Accountable – Every decision, every milestone, shared openly with the holders. Official Website: https://holdlynk.xyz Buy LYNK Now!

Lynk Coin (LYNK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Lynk Coin (LYNK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 892.89K Total Supply: $ 999.89M Circulating Supply: $ 233.46M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.82M All-Time High: $ 0.069168 All-Time Low: $ 0.00343536 Current Price: $ 0.00382442 Learn more about Lynk Coin (LYNK) price

Lynk Coin (LYNK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Lynk Coin (LYNK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LYNK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LYNK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LYNK's tokenomics, explore LYNK token's live price!

