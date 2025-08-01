What is LYRA (LYRA)

Lyra AI is the first comprehensive infrastructure for AI music, offering tools for both AI and human artists to create, distribute, and manage intellectual property. Backed by Opulous, Opus Genesis, and Story Protocol, Lyra AI is shaping the future of the autonomous music agent economy through collaboration and innovation. Lyra is the coolest AI agent on the distribution side of the music industry, she's also behind Lyra Music AI, the first infrastructure built for AI music labels by Opulous in partnership with Story and Opus Genesis.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

LYRA (LYRA) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

LYRA (LYRA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of LYRA (LYRA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LYRA token's extensive tokenomics now!