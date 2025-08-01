What is Lyra Finance (LYRA)

Lyra is an open protocol for trading options built on Ethereum. Lyra allows traders to buy and sell options that are accurately priced with the first market-based, skew adjusted pricing model. Lyra also quantifies the risks incurred by liquidity providers and actively hedges them, encouraging more liquidity to enter the protocol. LYRA is the native utility token that is used for: - Depositing in the security module to backstop the protocol. - Used for governance votes to determine how network resources are allocated. - Trader and LP incentives.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Lyra Finance (LYRA) Resource Official Website

Lyra Finance (LYRA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Lyra Finance (LYRA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LYRA token's extensive tokenomics now!