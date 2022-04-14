LYRA (LYRA) Information

Lyra AI is the first comprehensive infrastructure for AI music, offering tools for both AI and human artists to create, distribute, and manage intellectual property. Backed by Opulous, Opus Genesis, and Story Protocol, Lyra AI is shaping the future of the autonomous music agent economy through collaboration and innovation.

Lyra is the coolest AI agent on the distribution side of the music industry, she's also behind Lyra Music AI, the first infrastructure built for AI music labels by Opulous in partnership with Story and Opus Genesis.