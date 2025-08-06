What is Maal Chain (MAAL)

Maal Blockchain, also known as "Maal," effectively addresses the challenges, concerns, and skepticism associated with existing blockchains and dApps. This is achieved through the integration of innovative Web3 technology called "Concept-of-Identity," which is combined with a centralized consensus mechanism within a decentralized environment to provide enhanced security and faster transaction processing times. By utilizing these technologies and mechanisms, Maal becomes an attractive option for entities such as governments, capital and insurance markets, and individuals who require high levels of security and privacy. Importantly, Maal uses Almutaqin consensus and adheres to Maqasid Al Shariah-based principles, ensuring that it operates according to principles of fairness, justice, and equity.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Maal Chain (MAAL) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Maal Chain (MAAL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Maal Chain (MAAL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MAAL token's extensive tokenomics now!