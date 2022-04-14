Maal Chain (MAAL) Information

Maal Blockchain, also known as "Maal," effectively addresses the challenges, concerns, and skepticism associated with existing blockchains and dApps. This is achieved through the integration of innovative Web3 technology called "Concept-of-Identity," which is combined with a centralized consensus mechanism within a decentralized environment to provide enhanced security and faster transaction processing times. By utilizing these technologies and mechanisms, Maal becomes an attractive option for entities such as governments, capital and insurance markets, and individuals who require high levels of security and privacy. Importantly, Maal uses Almutaqin consensus and adheres to Maqasid Al Shariah-based principles, ensuring that it operates according to principles of fairness, justice, and equity.