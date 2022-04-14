Maal Chain (MAAL) Tokenomics
Maal Blockchain, also known as "Maal," effectively addresses the challenges, concerns, and skepticism associated with existing blockchains and dApps. This is achieved through the integration of innovative Web3 technology called "Concept-of-Identity," which is combined with a centralized consensus mechanism within a decentralized environment to provide enhanced security and faster transaction processing times. By utilizing these technologies and mechanisms, Maal becomes an attractive option for entities such as governments, capital and insurance markets, and individuals who require high levels of security and privacy. Importantly, Maal uses Almutaqin consensus and adheres to Maqasid Al Shariah-based principles, ensuring that it operates according to principles of fairness, justice, and equity.
Understanding the tokenomics of Maal Chain (MAAL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MAAL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MAAL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
MAAL Price Prediction
