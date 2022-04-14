Discover key insights into Macro Millions (MACRO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Macro Millions (MACRO) Information

MACRO tokens give you two choices: hold them unstaked and participate in raffles while losing tokens to debasement, or stake them for protection but forfeit raffle access.

Unstaked tokens generate raffle tickets (i.e. 50,000 MACRO = 1 ticket), but you lose a percentage of your balance regularly. Staked tokens are safe but can't win raffles.

You can also burn tokens to buy permanent raffle tickets through Dutch auctions that start expensive and get cheaper over time until someone buys.

The total supply shrinks through burns and debasement, making remaining tokens more valuable. Ticket requirements decrease as supply shrinks, helping long-term holders.

Bottom line: High risk, high reward through unstaked holdings, or low risk, steady value through staking. Permanent tickets let you have both safety and raffle access.