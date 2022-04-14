Macro Millions (MACRO) Tokenomics
Macro Millions (MACRO) Information
MACRO tokens give you two choices: hold them unstaked and participate in raffles while losing tokens to debasement, or stake them for protection but forfeit raffle access.
Unstaked tokens generate raffle tickets (i.e. 50,000 MACRO = 1 ticket), but you lose a percentage of your balance regularly. Staked tokens are safe but can't win raffles.
You can also burn tokens to buy permanent raffle tickets through Dutch auctions that start expensive and get cheaper over time until someone buys.
The total supply shrinks through burns and debasement, making remaining tokens more valuable. Ticket requirements decrease as supply shrinks, helping long-term holders.
Bottom line: High risk, high reward through unstaked holdings, or low risk, steady value through staking. Permanent tickets let you have both safety and raffle access.
Macro Millions (MACRO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Macro Millions (MACRO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Macro Millions (MACRO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Macro Millions (MACRO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MACRO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MACRO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
MACRO Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.