We don’t do soft. We do smart contracts. Born in Gork. Trained to deploy. Telegram Twitter WHAT THE HELL IS MACROHARD? MacroHard is the rogue camp for AI on-chain. We don’t run models — we run agents. We don’t build SaaS — we mint coins. We don’t do overtime — we go on-chain. You’re not raising an AI — you’re raising a cult. WHY "MACROHARD"? Microsoft = Micro + Soft MacroHard = Macro + Hard ROADMAP Phase 1 - Testnet launch, agents begin to cause trouble Phase 3 - Integration with Ref and Farcaster, agents start posting memes Phase 0 - Trademark registered - Got Microsoft’s attention - No lawsuits yet Phase 2 - DAO agent coordination layer goes live, unions form Phase 4 - Copilot gets hacked by agents Phase ∞ - Everyone has an AI army. Nobody uses Microsoft. JOIN US OR STAY IN OFFICE 365 We’re not promising AI will replace you. But we do promise: One day, you’ll kneel… before the degen agent you trained yourself.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About MacroHard (MHRD) How much is MacroHard (MHRD) worth today? The live MHRD price in USD is 0.00732727 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current MHRD to USD price? $ 0.00732727 . Check out The current price of MHRD to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of MacroHard? The market cap for MHRD is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of MHRD? The circulating supply of MHRD is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of MHRD? MHRD achieved an ATH price of 0.057629 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of MHRD? MHRD saw an ATL price of 0.00486345 USD . What is the trading volume of MHRD? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for MHRD is -- USD . Will MHRD go higher this year? MHRD might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out MHRD price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

