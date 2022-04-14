MacroHard (MHRD) Tokenomics
MacroHard (MHRD) Information
We don’t do soft. We do smart contracts. Born in Gork. Trained to deploy. Telegram Twitter WHAT THE HELL IS MACROHARD? MacroHard is the rogue camp for AI on-chain. We don’t run models — we run agents. We don’t build SaaS — we mint coins. We don’t do overtime — we go on-chain. You’re not raising an AI — you’re raising a cult.
WHY "MACROHARD"?
Microsoft = Micro + Soft
MacroHard = Macro + Hard
ROADMAP Phase 1
- Testnet launch, agents begin to cause trouble Phase 3
- Integration with Ref and Farcaster, agents start posting memes
Phase 0
- Trademark registered
- Got Microsoft’s attention
- No lawsuits yet Phase 2
- DAO agent coordination layer goes live, unions form Phase 4
- Copilot gets hacked by agents Phase ∞
- Everyone has an AI army. Nobody uses Microsoft. JOIN US OR STAY IN OFFICE 365 We’re not promising AI will replace you. But we do promise: One day, you’ll kneel… before the degen agent you trained yourself.
MacroHard (MHRD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for MacroHard (MHRD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
MacroHard (MHRD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of MacroHard (MHRD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MHRD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MHRD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand MHRD's tokenomics, explore MHRD token's live price!
MHRD Price Prediction
Want to know where MHRD might be heading? Our MHRD price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.