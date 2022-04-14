MadSkullz BNZ (BNZ) Tokenomics Discover key insights into MadSkullz BNZ (BNZ), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

MadSkullz BNZ (BNZ) Information MadSkullz is a community living peacefully in an ecosystem called Skullz City, Bonez stands as the crown jewel of MadSkullz, the final gem the community has been waiting for to complete the ecosystem. $BNZ is the only token with liquidity in Skullz City and serves as the gateway to its ecosystem. Official Website: https://madskullz.io Whitepaper: https://docs.skullz.city Buy BNZ Now!

MadSkullz BNZ (BNZ) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 2.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 237.15K
All-Time High: $ 0.0012011
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.00011858

MadSkullz BNZ (BNZ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of MadSkullz BNZ (BNZ) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BNZ tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BNZ tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BNZ's tokenomics, explore BNZ token's live price!

