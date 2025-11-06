MAGA Hat (MAGA) Price Information (USD)

MAGA Hat (MAGA) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, MAGA traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. MAGA's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, MAGA has changed by -0.35% over the past hour, +1.53% over 24 hours, and -14.52% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

MAGA Hat (MAGA) Market Information

The current Market Cap of MAGA Hat is $ 1.58M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MAGA is 410.29B, with a total supply of 413340042866.44934. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.59M.