MVRS is a community-driven token built on the Solana blockchain, designed to represent resilience, unity, and a shared vision for the future. Initially launched on Pump.fun, the project faced challenges due to the actions of its original developer, who dumped their holdings. The community stepped in to reclaim and rebuild the token, creating a narrative of collective strength and leadership.
With a total supply of 1 billion tokens and 100% of the circulating supply distributed, MVRS emphasizes transparency and trust. Its liquidity is secured, with a significant portion burned to maintain value stability. The project also seeks to establish a cultural movement inspired by themes of progress, resilience, and pride.
MVRS operates on the Solana blockchain, leveraging its fast and low-cost transaction capabilities to provide users with a seamless experience. The token aims to foster a community of individuals who believe in strength, innovation, and the potential of decentralized technologies to drive meaningful change.
Understanding the tokenomics of Magaverse (MVRS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MVRS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MVRS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
