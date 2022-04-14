Magawincat (MAWC) Tokenomics
Magawincat (MAWC) Information
Magawincat is an innovative token inspired by Donald Trump and his iconic “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) campaign. Our mission is to bring together Trump supporters and cat lovers, creating a fun and engaging community. $MAWC token holders can benefit from unique rewards, community events, and exclusive digital collectibles.
The aim here is to bring together cat and political coins, thereby offering a new perspective to the memecoin culture.
Magawincat (MAWC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Magawincat (MAWC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Magawincat (MAWC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Magawincat (MAWC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MAWC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MAWC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand MAWC's tokenomics, explore MAWC token's live price!
MAWC Price Prediction
Want to know where MAWC might be heading? Our MAWC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.