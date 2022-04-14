Magic Internet Cash (MIC) Tokenomics
What is the project about The project is 4 months old it is a meme coin with a NFT collection we sold 3000 NFT's in 24 hours minting out straight away we have a huge community on twitter 2.5k followers and great engagement.
What makes your project unique? Community's from all across the Ethereum network have come together to support "magic internet cash" which is click bait in itself . History of your project. All time high 3million over 4 months old, listed on CMC about 2 months ago. Project will never die the community is insane. We are also verified on twitter and followed by some huge CT's including ben.eth who owns 10 wizards.
What’s next for your project? We are releasing another batch of "MILADY WIZARDS" in the upcoming weeks we already have OG wizard nft collection and a sproto x pepe collection also. What can your token be used for? Currently exposure to the NFT community and a great way to hype the branding "Magic internet cash" we are soon to drop some unique clothing merchandise.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Magic Internet Cash (MIC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of Magic Internet Cash (MIC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MIC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MIC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.