Magmar Price (MGR)
Magmar (MGR) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 251.19K USD. MGR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the MGR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MGR price information.
During today, the price change of Magmar to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Magmar to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Magmar to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Magmar to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-6.80%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Magmar: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.06%
-6.80%
-16.43%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Magmar is one of the first ERC-4337-native infrastructure toolkits purpose-built for gasless and abstracted transactions. Unlike traditional wallet SDKs, Magmar offers an integrated stack including Paymaster, Bundler, simulation, and social login support enabling seamless onboarding and smart wallet flows across DeFi, RWA, and DePIN ecosystems. Its plug-and-play SDK reduces complexity and time-to-market for developers.
Understanding the tokenomics of Magmar (MGR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MGR token's extensive tokenomics now!
