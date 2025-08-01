MAIAR Price (MAIAR)
MAIAR (MAIAR) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 423.03K USD. MAIAR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the MAIAR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MAIAR price information.
During today, the price change of MAIAR to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MAIAR to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MAIAR to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MAIAR to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-11.15%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-55.46%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-72.66%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of MAIAR: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.90%
-11.15%
-14.88%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Understanding the tokenomics of MAIAR (MAIAR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential.
|1 MAIAR to VND
₫--
|1 MAIAR to AUD
A$--
|1 MAIAR to GBP
￡--
|1 MAIAR to EUR
€--
|1 MAIAR to USD
$--
|1 MAIAR to MYR
RM--
|1 MAIAR to TRY
₺--
|1 MAIAR to JPY
¥--
|1 MAIAR to ARS
ARS$--
|1 MAIAR to RUB
₽--
|1 MAIAR to INR
₹--
|1 MAIAR to IDR
Rp--
|1 MAIAR to KRW
₩--
|1 MAIAR to PHP
₱--
|1 MAIAR to EGP
￡E.--
|1 MAIAR to BRL
R$--
|1 MAIAR to CAD
C$--
|1 MAIAR to BDT
৳--
|1 MAIAR to NGN
₦--
|1 MAIAR to UAH
₴--
|1 MAIAR to VES
Bs--
|1 MAIAR to CLP
$--
|1 MAIAR to PKR
Rs--
|1 MAIAR to KZT
₸--
|1 MAIAR to THB
฿--
|1 MAIAR to TWD
NT$--
|1 MAIAR to AED
د.إ--
|1 MAIAR to CHF
Fr--
|1 MAIAR to HKD
HK$--
|1 MAIAR to MAD
.د.م--
|1 MAIAR to MXN
$--
|1 MAIAR to PLN
zł--
|1 MAIAR to RON
лв--
|1 MAIAR to SEK
kr--
|1 MAIAR to BGN
лв--
|1 MAIAR to HUF
Ft--
|1 MAIAR to CZK
Kč--
|1 MAIAR to KWD
د.ك--
|1 MAIAR to ILS
₪--