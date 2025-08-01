What is maicrotrader (MAICRO)

maicrotrader is the copilot for crypto trading – an AI agent which hypercharges a crypto trader's edge. The maicrotrader Terminal has unparalleled speed and intelligence as it regards markets, themes and tokens. It serves as the ultimate central dashboard for traders to analyze and execute their trades onchain using AI agents, and manage their portfolios. Investors who don’t trade day-to-day are able to invest in one of maicrotrader’s proprietary Trading Agents, who autonomously trade based on the terminal’s knowledge. Top traders have the opportunity to use maicrotrader as a platform to launch their own Trading Agents, attracting TVL and generating fees.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

maicrotrader (MAICRO) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

maicrotrader (MAICRO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of maicrotrader (MAICRO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MAICRO token's extensive tokenomics now!