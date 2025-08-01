What is Main Character Energy (MCEN)

The project is a MEME coin that was started because of several unserious projects that are hitting this space. It is called Main Character Energy to unify holders as a team and make everyone feel special. We have built a great base community that works together already and we want to grow it. We want to show that legit memecoins can bring people together, empowering everyone of having a truly nice experience.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Main Character Energy (MCEN) Resource Official Website

Main Character Energy (MCEN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Main Character Energy (MCEN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MCEN token's extensive tokenomics now!