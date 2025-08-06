What is Majo (MAJO)

What is the project about? BRC-20 DAO is the first DAO in the Ordinals ecosystem. What makes your project unique? $Majo is the first token to be distributed through IDO mode and large-scale airdrops towards the BRC-20 ecosystem. History of your project. BRC-20 DAO also has a launchpad and incubator product based on Ordinals and BRC-20, providing support for BTC ecosystem projects. What’s next for your project? At the same time, BRC-20 DAO will bring Ethereum's DeFi model into the BTC ecosystem, providing multiple modes such as swap, staking, borrowing and lending to expand the liquidity of the ecosystem. The team currently has technology reserves for BTC L2 and will release a BRC-20 exclusive BTC expandable L2 in the future. What can your token be used for? Majo is the main token in the BRC-20 DAO ecosystem, it can be used to participate in various NFT, launchpad, and DeFi products within the ecosystem. Majo holders will be eligible to receive airdrops from all launchpad projects in the ecosystem. In the future, Majo will play a crucial role as a bridge between ecosystems in the BTC L2.

Majo (MAJO) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

