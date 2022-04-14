Majo (MAJO) Tokenomics
Majo (MAJO) Information
What is the project about? BRC-20 DAO is the first DAO in the Ordinals ecosystem.
What makes your project unique? $Majo is the first token to be distributed through IDO mode and large-scale airdrops towards the BRC-20 ecosystem.
History of your project. BRC-20 DAO also has a launchpad and incubator product based on Ordinals and BRC-20, providing support for BTC ecosystem projects.
What’s next for your project? At the same time, BRC-20 DAO will bring Ethereum's DeFi model into the BTC ecosystem, providing multiple modes such as swap, staking, borrowing and lending to expand the liquidity of the ecosystem. The team currently has technology reserves for BTC L2 and will release a BRC-20 exclusive BTC expandable L2 in the future.
What can your token be used for? Majo is the main token in the BRC-20 DAO ecosystem, it can be used to participate in various NFT, launchpad, and DeFi products within the ecosystem. Majo holders will be eligible to receive airdrops from all launchpad projects in the ecosystem. In the future, Majo will play a crucial role as a bridge between ecosystems in the BTC L2.
Majo (MAJO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Majo (MAJO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Majo (MAJO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Majo (MAJO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MAJO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MAJO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand MAJO's tokenomics, explore MAJO token's live price!
MAJO Price Prediction
Want to know where MAJO might be heading? Our MAJO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.