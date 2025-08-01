What is MAKE (MAKE)

The MAKE project is associated with the MAKE Movement on the Blockchain. It involves the $MAKE memecoin, which is issued on the BSC (Binance Smart Chain). The project appears to have a specific fee structure related to the token transactions, such as a 5% tax on $MAKE with 50% of it used for automatic buyback and burn of $SNAKE, and a 5% tax on $TRUMP with 50% for automatic burn of $MAKE. It also mentions a total supply of 100,000,000 tokens and that 60% of the supply has already been destroyed.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

MAKE (MAKE) Resource Official Website

MAKE (MAKE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of MAKE (MAKE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MAKE token's extensive tokenomics now!