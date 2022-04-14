Maker Flip (MKF) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Maker Flip (MKF), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Maker Flip (MKF) Information Mega Maker is a blockchain-based solution that aims to revolutionize the role of market makers in the digital economy. The project is underpinned by a DAO ecosystem, ensuring that all operations are deterministically driven and conducted by smart contracts. The system architecture has been meticulously designed to control token inflation and provide scalable liquidity, making it deflationary by design. Official Website: https://megamaker.org/ Whitepaper: https://megamaker.tigercyberhouse.com/the-flip-protocol

Maker Flip (MKF) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Maker Flip (MKF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 50.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 83.36K All-Time High: $ 13.29 All-Time Low: $ 0.00166722 Current Price: $ 0.00166727

Maker Flip (MKF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Maker Flip (MKF) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MKF tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MKF tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

