What is crypto Malinka (MLNK)? For each block of the blockchain ( every 0,5 seconds), for the duration of 8 years a number of Malinka tokens is born - from a 100 in the first block and then gradualy reducing to 1 Malinka in the last block! Malinka is directed to the pools containing the MLNK token. Crypto Malinka is distributed among pools according to their weight in the total investments. It then gets distributed among investors according to their shares of the pools! 0.05%(which is equal to 20% from all exchange pool commissions) are converted to US Dollars and are directed towards purchase of Crypto Malinka for the purpose of burning it! Result:Crypto Malinka will be ensured constant liquidity, dependent on how intensively the currency exchange volumes and the number of users grow, its market price increase and decrease of its quantity available!
Understanding the tokenomics of Malinka (MLNK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MLNK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MLNK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
