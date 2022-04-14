Manga ($MANGA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Manga ($MANGA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Manga ($MANGA) Information Manga Token is a reward, payment and staking token for the manga industry to facilitate supporting your favourite manga artists through a new form of digital merchandise called Manga NFTs and we are building the world largest Manga NFT marketplace for authentic manga collectibles from original manga artists. Official Website: https://www.mangatoken.org/ Buy $MANGA Now!

Manga ($MANGA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Manga ($MANGA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 11.70K $ 11.70K $ 11.70K Total Supply: $ 20.00B $ 20.00B $ 20.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.15B $ 1.15B $ 1.15B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 203.06K $ 203.06K $ 203.06K All-Time High: $ 0.00848575 $ 0.00848575 $ 0.00848575 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Manga ($MANGA) price

Manga ($MANGA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Manga ($MANGA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $MANGA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $MANGA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand $MANGA's tokenomics, explore $MANGA token's live price!

$MANGA Price Prediction Want to know where $MANGA might be heading? Our $MANGA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See $MANGA token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!