MangoMan Intelligent (MMIT) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into MangoMan Intelligent (MMIT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
MangoMan Intelligent (MMIT) Information

MANGO MAN makes a credit card interface available on its website solely for the users’ convenience. Mango Man is built on binance smart chain with extremely fast 5 second block times and cheaper gas fee than ethereum.

Mango Man is decentralized and owned by a fun and a vibrant community. Our social responsibility includes The Elimination of forgery and crime from the internet world to make it a beautiful, breathable space.

Mango Man employs 3 simple functions: Reflection + LP acquisition + Burn. In each trade, the transaction is charged a 10% fee, which is split 2 ways. 5% fee = redistributed to all existing holders. 5% fee is split 50/50 half of which is sold by the contract into BNB, while the other half of the MANGO MAN tokens are paired automatically with the previously mentioned BNB and added as a liquidity pair on Pancake Swap. 30%+ of the total supply has been burned so far so 30%+ of the 5% redistributions are burned with every transaction.

Official Website:
https://mmint.io/

MangoMan Intelligent (MMIT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for MangoMan Intelligent (MMIT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 53.73K
Total Supply:
$ 2,099.20T
Circulating Supply:
$ 182.17T
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 619.17K
All-Time High:
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
MangoMan Intelligent (MMIT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of MangoMan Intelligent (MMIT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of MMIT tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many MMIT tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.