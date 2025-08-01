Manifest Price (MANIFEST)
Manifest (MANIFEST) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 613.59K USD. MANIFEST to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the MANIFEST to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of Manifest to USD was $ -0.000156780343937264.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Manifest to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Manifest to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Manifest to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000156780343937264
|-20.33%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-9.30%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+138.59%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Manifest: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2.31%
-20.33%
-25.28%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
the cat that makes your dreams become realities
