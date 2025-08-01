Mansioncoin Price (MANSION)
Mansioncoin (MANSION) is currently trading at 0.00008001 USD with a market cap of $ 77.17K USD. MANSION to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the MANSION to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MANSION price information.
During today, the price change of Mansioncoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Mansioncoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Mansioncoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Mansioncoin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.55%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Mansioncoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.14%
-4.55%
-9.04%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Mansioncoin is a community-driven memecoin on the Solana blockchain, designed to embody themes of luxury, aspiration, and resilience in the cryptocurrency space. The project's core purpose is to foster a dedicated holder base around the concept of "building mansions" – symbolizing wealth creation and recovery from setbacks – through transparent tokenomics and active community engagement. Functionally, it operates as a standard SPL token with no built-in taxes or utilities beyond trading and holding, emphasizing deflationary mechanisms via voluntary burns and long-term locks of supply to reduce circulating tokens and promote scarcity. The token serves as a medium for community interactions, such as meme contests, airdrops, and raids on social platforms like X and Telegram, where participants create and share content related to luxury lifestyles and AI-generated art. Utility includes enabling participation in project events, rewarding active contributors with token distributions, and facilitating trades on decentralized exchanges like Pumpswap and Raydium. The project's governance is led by a single CTO who has taken over post-initial rug pull, committing to ongoing supply management to build trust. Overall, Mansioncoin aims to create a fun, thematic ecosystem for memecoin enthusiasts, focusing on long-term holder retention through consistent updates, locks (currently 27% of supply locked for up to 2 years), and burns (3.5% burned), while avoiding complex DeFi features to keep it accessible and simple for retail users.
