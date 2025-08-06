More About MUSD

Manta mUSD Logo

Manta mUSD Price (MUSD)

Unlisted

Manta mUSD (MUSD) Live Price Chart

$1.049
$1.049$1.049
0.00%1D
USD

Price of Manta mUSD (MUSD) Today

Manta mUSD (MUSD) is currently trading at 1.049 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.

Manta mUSD Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
--
Manta mUSD 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the MUSD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MUSD price information.

Manta mUSD (MUSD) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Manta mUSD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Manta mUSD to USD was $ +0.0006966409.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Manta mUSD to USD was $ +0.0009401138.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Manta mUSD to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ +0.0006966409+0.07%
60 Days$ +0.0009401138+0.09%
90 Days$ 0--

Manta mUSD (MUSD) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Manta mUSD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 1.1
$ 1.1$ 1.1

--

--

0.00%

Manta mUSD (MUSD) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

--
----

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is Manta mUSD (MUSD)

mUSD are a collection of LSTs you receive on Manta Pacific when you deposit your tokens into Manta CeDeFi.

Manta mUSD (MUSD) Resource

Official Website

Manta mUSD (MUSD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Manta mUSD (MUSD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MUSD token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Manta mUSD (MUSD)

