Manta mUSD Price (MUSD)
Manta mUSD (MUSD) is currently trading at 1.049 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0006966409
|+0.07%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0009401138
|+0.09%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Manta mUSD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
mUSD are a collection of LSTs you receive on Manta Pacific when you deposit your tokens into Manta CeDeFi.
|1 MUSD to VND
₫27,604.435
|1 MUSD to AUD
A$1.60497
|1 MUSD to GBP
￡0.78675
|1 MUSD to EUR
€0.90214
|1 MUSD to USD
$1.049
|1 MUSD to MYR
RM4.42678
|1 MUSD to TRY
₺42.65234
|1 MUSD to JPY
¥154.203
|1 MUSD to ARS
ARS$1,396.79595
|1 MUSD to RUB
₽84.15078
|1 MUSD to INR
₹92.06024
|1 MUSD to IDR
Rp17,196.71856
|1 MUSD to KRW
₩1,454.92104
|1 MUSD to PHP
₱60.13917
|1 MUSD to EGP
￡E.50.84503
|1 MUSD to BRL
R$5.74852
|1 MUSD to CAD
C$1.43713
|1 MUSD to BDT
৳127.65281
|1 MUSD to NGN
₦1,601.51879
|1 MUSD to UAH
₴43.6384
|1 MUSD to VES
Bs132.174
|1 MUSD to CLP
$1,021.726
|1 MUSD to PKR
Rs296.40544
|1 MUSD to KZT
₸563.66966
|1 MUSD to THB
฿33.92466
|1 MUSD to TWD
NT$31.39657
|1 MUSD to AED
د.إ3.84983
|1 MUSD to CHF
Fr0.8392
|1 MUSD to HKD
HK$8.22416
|1 MUSD to MAD
.د.م9.52492
|1 MUSD to MXN
$19.50091
|1 MUSD to PLN
zł3.84983
|1 MUSD to RON
лв4.57364
|1 MUSD to SEK
kr10.09138
|1 MUSD to BGN
лв1.76232
|1 MUSD to HUF
Ft358.99927
|1 MUSD to CZK
Kč22.1339
|1 MUSD to KWD
د.ك0.319945
|1 MUSD to ILS
₪3.58758