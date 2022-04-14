Mao (MAO) Information

MAO is the ultimate "unfazed cat" – totally unbothered, giving zero f's no matter what’s thrown his way. That iconic cat expression of indifference is pure gold for meme culture. Perfect for every situation, people can instantly relate because, let’s face it, cats just don’t care.

ats are meme kings, and with the current rise in cat-themed content like Popcat, Mew, and Simon’s Cat, MAO fits right in. It’s tapping into the viral cat narrative at exactly the right time.