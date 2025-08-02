MARBITZ Price (BITZ)
MARBITZ (BITZ) is currently trading at 0.00001917 USD with a market cap of $ 19.17K USD. BITZ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the BITZ to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BITZ price information.
During today, the price change of MARBITZ to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MARBITZ to USD was $ -0.0000169571.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MARBITZ to USD was $ -0.0000178268.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MARBITZ to USD was $ -0.00036146866239471025.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.49%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000169571
|-88.45%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000178268
|-92.99%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00036146866239471025
|-94.96%
Discover the latest price analysis of MARBITZ: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-1.49%
-87.08%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Marbitz simply put is based on the old school marble runs. Marbitz is the modern day crypto alternative where you can earn weekly rewards from holding & using your tokens. Built with the community for the community. In the planning and execution of this project the community has been a pivotal part of it. Linked directly back to the 2Bit Crypto YouTube channel allows this to not only be different in the defi space but been the only project you need in the space. The two most undervalued elements in this space for any project is Trust and Transparency. Marbitz is here to be the only project delivering both.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of MARBITZ (BITZ) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BITZ token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BITZ to VND
₫0.50445855
|1 BITZ to AUD
A$0.0000295218
|1 BITZ to GBP
￡0.0000143775
|1 BITZ to EUR
€0.0000164862
|1 BITZ to USD
$0.00001917
|1 BITZ to MYR
RM0.0000818559
|1 BITZ to TRY
₺0.0007792605
|1 BITZ to JPY
¥0.00281799
|1 BITZ to ARS
ARS$0.0261170163
|1 BITZ to RUB
₽0.0015336
|1 BITZ to INR
₹0.0016714323
|1 BITZ to IDR
Rp0.3142622448
|1 BITZ to KRW
₩0.0266248296
|1 BITZ to PHP
₱0.0011070675
|1 BITZ to EGP
￡E.0.0009328122
|1 BITZ to BRL
R$0.0001062018
|1 BITZ to CAD
C$0.0000262629
|1 BITZ to BDT
৳0.002342574
|1 BITZ to NGN
₦0.0293567463
|1 BITZ to UAH
₴0.0008009226
|1 BITZ to VES
Bs0.00235791
|1 BITZ to CLP
$0.01857573
|1 BITZ to PKR
Rs0.0054381456
|1 BITZ to KZT
₸0.0104014503
|1 BITZ to THB
฿0.0006234084
|1 BITZ to TWD
NT$0.0005704992
|1 BITZ to AED
د.إ0.0000703539
|1 BITZ to CHF
Fr0.000015336
|1 BITZ to HKD
HK$0.0001504845
|1 BITZ to MAD
.د.م0.0001754055
|1 BITZ to MXN
$0.000362313
|1 BITZ to PLN
zł0.0000707373
|1 BITZ to RON
лв0.0000841563
|1 BITZ to SEK
kr0.0001855656
|1 BITZ to BGN
лв0.0000323973
|1 BITZ to HUF
Ft0.0066055986
|1 BITZ to CZK
Kč0.0004077459
|1 BITZ to KWD
د.ك0.00000584685
|1 BITZ to ILS
₪0.0000653697