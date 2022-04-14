MARBITZ (BITZ) Tokenomics
Marbitz simply put is based on the old school marble runs. Marbitz is the modern day crypto alternative where you can earn weekly rewards from holding & using your tokens. Built with the community for the community. In the planning and execution of this project the community has been a pivotal part of it. Linked directly back to the 2Bit Crypto YouTube channel allows this to not only be different in the defi space but been the only project you need in the space. The two most undervalued elements in this space for any project is Trust and Transparency. Marbitz is here to be the only project delivering both.
Understanding the tokenomics of MARBITZ (BITZ) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BITZ tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BITZ tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
