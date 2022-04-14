Marcus (MARCUS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Marcus (MARCUS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Marcus (MARCUS) Information Marcus the Worm ($MARCUS) is a community-driven memecoin inspired by the viral VRChat character "Marcus the Worm". The character, a bipedal worm avatar, spread on TikTok and other social medias in early 2025 through clips posted by streamers and content creators. The token was created as a cultural reference and digital collectible within the broader meme ecosystem. It does not claim to have intrinsic utility or financial value but serves primarily as a community experiment and expression of internet culture. Official Website: https://thecultofmarcus.com

Marcus (MARCUS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Marcus (MARCUS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 424.18K $ 424.18K $ 424.18K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 424.18K $ 424.18K $ 424.18K All-Time High: $ 0.00045812 $ 0.00045812 $ 0.00045812 All-Time Low: $ 0.00030964 $ 0.00030964 $ 0.00030964 Current Price: $ 0.00040437 $ 0.00040437 $ 0.00040437 Learn more about Marcus (MARCUS) price

Marcus (MARCUS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Marcus (MARCUS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MARCUS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MARCUS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

MARCUS Price Prediction Want to know where MARCUS might be heading? Our MARCUS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

