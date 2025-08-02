Marie Rose AI Price (MARIE)
Marie Rose AI (MARIE) is currently trading at 0.00002481 USD with a market cap of $ 24.77K USD. MARIE to USD price is updated in real-time.
MARIE to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Marie Rose AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Marie Rose AI to USD was $ +0.0000045468.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Marie Rose AI to USD was $ +0.0000208703.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Marie Rose AI to USD was $ +0.00001037002304859762.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+18.09%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000045468
|+18.33%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000208703
|+84.12%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00001037002304859762
|+71.81%
Discover the latest price analysis of Marie Rose AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.38%
+18.09%
+10.95%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Marie Rose AI was made in fandom of Marie Rose, a playable character introduced in Dead or Alive 5 Ultimate. Marie Rose is a a Swedish fighter who serves as Helena Douglas's personal servant at DOATEC, she employs systema (Russian martial arts) as her fighting style. Despite her diminutive stature and youthful appearance, she's a highly skilled combatant who uses her opponents' strength against them through quick movements and technical throws. Her personality combines playfulness with professional dedication to her duties, and she's formed friendships with other fighters like Honoka while participating in the DOA tournaments to prove her combat abilities.
Understanding the tokenomics of Marie Rose AI (MARIE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential.
