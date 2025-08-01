What is Market Dominance (MD)

Market Dominance is a meme/art token on Solana blockchain. It is making fun of the concept of "dominance" in trading markets, economics and human behavior in general using memes and our own mascot, Domina. Below I will provide economic description of Market Dominance that is mainly used to explain the token. Market dominance is the control of a economic market by a firm. A dominant firm possesses the power to affect competition and influence market price. Abuse of market dominance is an anti-competitive practice, however dominance itself is legal.

Market Dominance (MD) Resource Official Website

Market Dominance (MD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Market Dominance (MD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MD token's extensive tokenomics now!