Market Stalker (STLKR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Market Stalker (STLKR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Market Stalker (STLKR) Information The Market Stalker is a subscription-based trading intelligence platform that tracks high-performing crypto wallets in real time. It delivers alerts via Telegram and a web dashboard when these wallets buy tokens. The system ranks wallets based on past profitability, filters out scams, and provides actionable trading insights including price, liquidity, and wallet holding data. The goal is to help users make informed decisions by surfacing reliable on-chain activity. Official Website: https://themarketstalker.com Whitepaper: https://docs.themarketstalker.com/ Buy STLKR Now!

Market Stalker (STLKR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Market Stalker (STLKR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 248.86K Total Supply: $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 100.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 248.86K All-Time High: $ 0.00491883 All-Time Low: $ 0.00228562 Current Price: $ 0.00248862 Learn more about Market Stalker (STLKR) price

Market Stalker (STLKR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Market Stalker (STLKR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of STLKR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many STLKR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand STLKR's tokenomics, explore STLKR token's live price!

STLKR Price Prediction Want to know where STLKR might be heading? Our STLKR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

