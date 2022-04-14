MarketVector Digital Assets 25 Index (MVDA25) Tokenomics
The MarketVector™ Digital Assets 25 Index DTF tracks the MarketVector™ Digital Assets 25 Index (MVDA25) which is a modified market cap-weighted index which tracks the performance of the 25 largest and most liquid digital assets. Most demanding size and liquidity screenings are applied to potential index components to ensure investability.
Decentralized Token Folios (DTFs) are onchain portfolios that bundle multiple crypto assets into a single token. BGCI is an Index DTF deployed and curated by Re7 Labs on the Reserve Protocol (reserve.org), which supports two main DTF categories: Yield DTFs and Index DTFs.
Understanding the tokenomics of MarketVector Digital Assets 25 Index (MVDA25) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MVDA25 tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MVDA25 tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
