What is MarketVector Token Terminal Fundamental Index (MVTT10F)

The MarketVector™ Token Terminal Fundamental Index DTF tracks the MarketVector™ Token Terminal Fundamental Index (MVTT10F), designed to track the performance of the largest and most liquid digital assets that meet the fundamental criteria of daily average fees and daily average users. The fundamental data is provided by Token Terminal. The index is weighted based on fundamental factors. Decentralized Token Folios (DTFs) are onchain portfolios that bundle multiple crypto assets into a single token. MVTT10F is an Index DTF deployed and curated by Re7 Labs on the Reserve Protocol (reserve.org), which supports two main DTF categories: Yield DTFs and Index DTFs.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

MarketVector Token Terminal Fundamental Index (MVTT10F) Resource Official Website

MarketVector Token Terminal Fundamental Index (MVTT10F) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of MarketVector Token Terminal Fundamental Index (MVTT10F) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MVTT10F token's extensive tokenomics now!