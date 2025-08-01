MarketVector Token Terminal Fundamental Index Price (MVTT10F)
MarketVector Token Terminal Fundamental Index (MVTT10F) is currently trading at 0.04417492 USD with a market cap of $ 871.69K USD. MVTT10F to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of MarketVector Token Terminal Fundamental Index to USD was $ -0.00308375759941117.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MarketVector Token Terminal Fundamental Index to USD was $ +0.0096395771.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MarketVector Token Terminal Fundamental Index to USD was $ +0.0086655422.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MarketVector Token Terminal Fundamental Index to USD was $ +0.0108119988642385.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00308375759941117
|-6.52%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0096395771
|+21.82%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0086655422
|+19.62%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0108119988642385
|+32.41%
Discover the latest price analysis of MarketVector Token Terminal Fundamental Index: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.91%
-6.52%
-1.86%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The MarketVector™ Token Terminal Fundamental Index DTF tracks the MarketVector™ Token Terminal Fundamental Index (MVTT10F), designed to track the performance of the largest and most liquid digital assets that meet the fundamental criteria of daily average fees and daily average users. The fundamental data is provided by Token Terminal. The index is weighted based on fundamental factors. Decentralized Token Folios (DTFs) are onchain portfolios that bundle multiple crypto assets into a single token. MVTT10F is an Index DTF deployed and curated by Re7 Labs on the Reserve Protocol (reserve.org), which supports two main DTF categories: Yield DTFs and Index DTFs.
