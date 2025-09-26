Mars Battle (SHOOT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.02317302$ 0.02317302 $ 0.02317302 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.88% Price Change (1D) -7.72% Price Change (7D) -15.48% Price Change (7D) -15.48%

Mars Battle (SHOOT) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, SHOOT traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. SHOOT's all-time high price is $ 0.02317302, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, SHOOT has changed by -0.88% over the past hour, -7.72% over 24 hours, and -15.48% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Mars Battle (SHOOT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 18.57K$ 18.57K $ 18.57K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 153.32K$ 153.32K $ 153.32K Circulation Supply 121.10M 121.10M 121.10M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Mars Battle is $ 18.57K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SHOOT is 121.10M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 153.32K.