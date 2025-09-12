What is Mars Protocol (MARS)

What is Mars Protocol? Mars Protocol consists of a money market, called Red Bank, and a generalized credit primitive called Rover. Mars Protocol utilizes a so-called hub and outpost topology, whereby its base, Mars Hub acts as a command center for numerous outposts. Each outpost consists of an instance of Red Bank and Rover and the first of many outposts will be the Osmosis chain.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Mars Protocol (MARS) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Mars Protocol Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Mars Protocol (MARS) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Mars Protocol (MARS) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Mars Protocol.

Check the Mars Protocol price prediction now!

MARS to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Mars Protocol (MARS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Mars Protocol (MARS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MARS token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Mars Protocol (MARS) How much is Mars Protocol (MARS) worth today? The live MARS price in USD is 0.02454079 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current MARS to USD price? $ 0.02454079 . Check out The current price of MARS to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Mars Protocol? The market cap for MARS is $ 6.54M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of MARS? The circulating supply of MARS is 266.47M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of MARS? MARS achieved an ATH price of 0.512804 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of MARS? MARS saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of MARS? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for MARS is -- USD . Will MARS go higher this year? MARS might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out MARS price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Mars Protocol (MARS) Important Industry Updates