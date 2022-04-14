Marscoin (MARS) Tokenomics
Marscoin (MARS) Information
Introducing Marscoin ($MARS) – The Next Four.Meme Moonshot
The meme season is in full force, and following the viral success of Test Token on Four.Meme, another contender is ready to take off—Marscoin ($MARS). After CZ’s tweet about Test Token sent it soaring, the same phenomenon is now brewing for Marscoin, which has also been mentioned by CZ.
History repeats itself, and we all saw what happened when Test Token launched on Four.Meme—it rocketed to the moon with the CZ Effect behind it. Marscoin ($MARS) is following the same trajectory, but this time, we’re not stopping at the moon—we’re heading straight to Mars.
With the power of Four.Meme’s ecosystem, $MARS is set to capitalize on community-driven hype, organic growth, and strong meme culture. Memecoins thrive on engagement and narratives, and what better story than a token inspired by Mars—the next frontier.
As one of the hottest BSC memecoins, Marscoin is attracting attention fast. With CZ’s mention sparking interest, early adopters are gearing up for another massive run, similar to what we saw with Test Token. This is your chance to get in early and be part of the next viral sensation.
Don’t miss out—Marscoin is your ticket to the next meme-fueled moon mission. Join the $MARS community now and ride the momentum.
Marscoin (MARS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Marscoin (MARS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Marscoin (MARS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Marscoin (MARS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MARS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MARS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand MARS's tokenomics, explore MARS token's live price!
MARS Price Prediction
Want to know where MARS might be heading? Our MARS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.