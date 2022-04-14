Martin (MARTIN) Tokenomics
$Martin is a memecoin that is based on Martin which is the original Pepe character created by artist Matt Furie in 2005 for his comic series "Boy's Club." This green frog-like character with distinctive orange eyes and yellow underbelly became the foundation for one of the internet's most viral memes. Matt Furie first introduced Pepe in his 2005 comic, and the character gained widespread popularity through various online communities. The original Pepe design features Martin's signature relaxed expression, large round eyes, and distinctive green coloring that has become instantly recognizable worldwide. This NFT represents the authentic, original Pepe character - Martin - as envisioned by his creator, preserving the legacy of this iconic internet figure in the blockchain era.
Understanding the tokenomics of Martin (MARTIN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MARTIN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MARTIN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
