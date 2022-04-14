Martin (MARTIN) Information

$Martin is a memecoin that is based on Martin which is the original Pepe character created by artist Matt Furie in 2005 for his comic series "Boy's Club." This green frog-like character with distinctive orange eyes and yellow underbelly became the foundation for one of the internet's most viral memes. Matt Furie first introduced Pepe in his 2005 comic, and the character gained widespread popularity through various online communities. The original Pepe design features Martin's signature relaxed expression, large round eyes, and distinctive green coloring that has become instantly recognizable worldwide. This NFT represents the authentic, original Pepe character - Martin - as envisioned by his creator, preserving the legacy of this iconic internet figure in the blockchain era.